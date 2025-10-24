HDMI Vs. DisplayPort: Which Port Should You Be Actually Using?
Two of the most common connections for transferring high-quality video and audio today are DisplayPort and HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface). These have largely replaced the old VGA ports you used to find on PCs, projectors, and early HDTVs. If you're in the market for a new monitor, you've no doubt noticed both DisplayPort and HDMI inputs. Most TVs, on the other hand, still mostly stick with HDMI, which can make it tricky to know which one is the smarter choice for you.
Both connections can deliver sharp images and clean sound, but they're built with different priorities in mind. DisplayPort is the go-to for PC gamers and for those needing a multi-monitor setup, thanks to its higher bandwidth and refresh rate support. HDMI, on the other hand, is still favored by home-theater enthusiasts and is compatible with most audio gear and all modern gaming consoles, thanks to HDMI's wide compatibility and support for features like ARC, eARC, and Dolby Audio formats.
Ultimately, there isn't a single best option — it all comes down to what device you're plugging in and what performance you need from it. If you've been wondering which one is better for you, you're in the right place. I'll explain where each interface shines, break down their bandwidth and refresh-rate differences, and help you decide which port makes the most sense for your setup.
What is HDMI, and what is it best for?
HDMI is an audio-video standard overseen by HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc., a group of major electronics makers. Because of its industry-wide backing, HDMI ports are nearly everywhere: TVs, projectors, laptops, game consoles, streaming boxes, and even some of the best MacBook docking stations on Amazon. Its ubiquity makes it the default connector for most home-theater gear and plug-and-play devices, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's the best and most capable technology.
As of 2025, HDMI 2.1 can carry both video and audio at up to 48 Gbps. That's more than enough for a 4K signal at 60 frames per second, which typically only needs about 12 Gbps. HDMI 2.1 also adds updated support for HDR video, bringing better color and contrast to your display. However, when compared to the newest DisplayPort standard, HDMI trails in raw bandwidth — something that really only matters if you're pushing higher-end gaming resolutions or ultra-high-refresh displays.
Where HDMI does pull ahead is with eARC (enhanced Audio Return Channel). This feature lets you send high-quality surround-sound formats, like Dolby Atmos, straight from your TV to a soundbar or AV receiver without an extra coaxial or optical cable. Just keep in mind that older HDMI 1.4 ports can't handle 4K video, so check your gear's version if you're upgrading your setup.
What is DisplayPort, and what is it best for?
DisplayPort is developed by the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) — a group that is led by GPU and display manufacturers — which explains why you'll see it far more often on PC hardware such as dedicated graphics cards, high-end monitors, and docking stations, rather than on TVs or streaming boxes. It's also integrated into many USB-C ports through DisplayPort Alt Mode, allowing laptops and tablets to push video over a single USB-C connection. It's also what allows your iPhone to connect to an external monitor.
Because DisplayPort is designed with demanding PC graphics in mind, it generally offers stronger specs than HDMI. The current standard, DisplayPort 2.1, supports 80 Gbps of bandwidth — more than 1.5 times that of HDMI 2.1. That kind of bandwidth headroom enables users to build cutting-edge setups for things like 8K monitors at 60 Hz or multiple high-resolution monitors daisy-chained from one port.
For most people, the real benefits show up in high-frame-rate PC gaming multi-monitor rigs. DisplayPort is often the preferred connection for anyone aiming above 100 fps or using adaptive-synch tech like NVIDIA G-Sync or AMD FreeSync, since it delivers smoother variable refresh rate (VRR) performance without requiring special "G-Sync Ultimate" HDMI hardware.
HDMI 2.1 is perfectly fine for 4K TVs, consoles, and home-theater gear. DisplayPort remains the better choice if you are a gamer, creator, or someone who needs maximum refresh rates or wants to chain several displays together easily.