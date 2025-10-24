HDMI Vs. DisplayPort: Which Port Should You Be Actually Using?

Two of the most common connections for transferring high-quality video and audio today are DisplayPort and HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface). These have largely replaced the old VGA ports you used to find on PCs, projectors, and early HDTVs. If you're in the market for a new monitor, you've no doubt noticed both DisplayPort and HDMI inputs. Most TVs, on the other hand, still mostly stick with HDMI, which can make it tricky to know which one is the smarter choice for you.

Both connections can deliver sharp images and clean sound, but they're built with different priorities in mind. DisplayPort is the go-to for PC gamers and for those needing a multi-monitor setup, thanks to its higher bandwidth and refresh rate support. HDMI, on the other hand, is still favored by home-theater enthusiasts and is compatible with most audio gear and all modern gaming consoles, thanks to HDMI's wide compatibility and support for features like ARC, eARC, and Dolby Audio formats.

Ultimately, there isn't a single best option — it all comes down to what device you're plugging in and what performance you need from it. If you've been wondering which one is better for you, you're in the right place. I'll explain where each interface shines, break down their bandwidth and refresh-rate differences, and help you decide which port makes the most sense for your setup.