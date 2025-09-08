You Can Use Your iPhone With An External Monitor - Here's How

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The screen on a new iPhone contains some of the most advanced tech in a smartphone display that you can find, but there can be situations where the device's small screen simply isn't enough. Whether you're aiming to have a movie night with the family or you need to give a quick presentation to your coworkers, there's a pretty easy way to connect your iPhone to an external display.

Making the connection can be rather straightforward, but how you do it and what you use will greatly depend on the model of your iPhone and display. Virtually any iPhone will have options for wired or wireless connections, but you may need an additional peripheral or adapter depending on your setup.

Before starting this journey, it's a good idea to check the display you plan on using and note its connection ports and options, as it will save you some effort down the line. Once everything is set up, you can enjoy streaming new Apple TV+ content, FaceTime a friend or family member, or enjoy many of your favorite iPhone tasks directly on a larger display.