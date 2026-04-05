5 Instant Messaging Apps Only Millennials Will Remember

If you were born anywhere between 1981 and 1996, you might remember an internet that's vastly different from the one we use today. Along with experiencing a smorgasbord of '80s and '90s nostalgia, millennials were one of the first generations to actually grow and mature alongside the internet. This means millennials have seen plenty of online trends come and go, including the rise of instant messaging apps.

For those that grew up in the era of landline phones and Blockbuster Video stores, we're taking a look at some instant messaging apps that only millennials are likely to remember. Some of these messaging apps have some familiar names attached to them, and a few even lived far longer than one would think. From an instant messaging service delivered by a company that sent the internet out on CDs to messaging apps developed by now-defunct social media companies, we're sorry if reading about these apps causes you to sprout another gray hair.

Though perusing this list of apps may make you realize how great it might feel to delete all your current social media, it can be fun to reflect on the old days of the internet. So grab your DVD collection and leave a new greeting on your answering machine as we take a journey down memory lane and look at some early messaging programs that helped shape the internet as we know it today.