4 Iconic Windows Apps That Quietly Faded Into History

Windows has become the most-used desktop and laptop operating system since its first release in 1985. Its user-friendly interface had intuitively designed windows, icons, and menus that played a significant role in ushering in the era of personal computing.

But what has made Windows so popular isn't just the operating system itself. The software that accompanies the OS is where users really get to interact with their PC or laptop, with apps for communication, creativity, entertainment, and productivity available right out of the box. Of course, technology moves quickly, and with every software update, with every major Windows release, the apps users have come to love are at risk of being replaced. Over the years, several apps have been discontinued despite their popularity, and many have simply been updated or rebranded without much notice. Here are four such iconic Windows apps that you can now only find in the history books.