These Tiny Bugs Are Having A Huge Effect On Florida's 100-Year-Old Tree Infestation

The proliferation of invasive species around the world is one of humanity's worst impacts on the environment, right up there with global warming and our continuing streak of record heat. As a major point of immigration, trade, and tourism, the United States has seen more than its fair share of these invaders throughout its history, but few states have been more affected than Florida. The Sunshine State suffers the worst invasive species crisis in the continental United States, as it is the primary port of entry for shipments of plants into the country, and hosts the world's largest reptile trade. The state has infamously been ravaged by Burmese pythons and invasive giant fish right off its shores, but there's a lesser-known invader wreaking just as much havoc. It's Melaleuca quinquenervia, the paperbark tree, native to Oceania, but now found throughout the Everglades. The invasion dates back over a century, but only in the last few decades have ecologists found hope in four species of tiny insects.

The bugs in question are Lophodiplosis trifida and L. indentata, both varieties of midges, along with Oxyops vitiosa, a weevil, and Boreioglycaspis melaleucae, a type of psyllid. Each of them attacks the invasive trees in different ways, and together, they have proven powerful. The USDA Agricultural Research Service reports that these bugs can cause a 99% drop in seed production, while also slowing the growth of melaleuca trees. The invaders have now been pushed back to just 10% of their peak land cover, a great success story in natural pest control.