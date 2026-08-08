3 Audio Brands You Might Not Realize Are Owned By Bose

Bose Corporation is one of the most renowned audio manufacturing companies in the world, credited with pioneering modern noise-cancelling headphone technology. While Bose ranks among the best major headphone brands and best Bluetooth speaker brands, the company also owns some high-end audio brands.

In November 2024, the Bose Corporation acquired the McIntosh Group, the parent company of several high-performance and luxury audio brands that manufacture high-end amplifiers, speakers, turntables, and more. In a press release announcing the acquisition, Bose stated that the purchase would "significantly" expand its portfolio and allow the company to "infuse its industry-leading audio research and technology into the high-performance and luxury space while it continues to build on its premium solutions" — as well as new opportunities in the automotive sector.

Following the acquisition (which is estimated to have cost around $225 million), Bose is now the owner of McIntosh's three premium audio brands: Sonus Faber, McIntosh Laboratory, and Sumiko Phono Cartridges. Below, we break down more on each brand and some of their key products.