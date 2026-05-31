How Noise Cancelling Headphones Actually Work (And How Safe They Are For Your Ears)

The entire purpose of a pair of headphones is to block out external noise and ensure you get clear, private sound. Of course, a physical barrier can't block out everything, which is why noise cancelling headphones have become so popular. Their ability to counteract loud ambient noises have made them a preferred option for particularly noisy settings like public transit, though that popularity has also led to some concerns about impacts on auditory processing.

The best noise cancelling headphones money can buy employ a combination of both passive and active noise cancelling, filtering out the worst of sudden, sharp sounds and counteracting the constant drone of background noise, both of which help to keep music dominant in your ears. However, the uptick in demand for noise cancelling headphones has coincided with a small subset of individuals who have developed unusual health conditions in which it becomes more difficult to determine the direction of sounds or consciously filter out noises themselves.

As of now, there isn't enough information to say for certain if noise cancelling headphones are definitively unsafe, but it may be worth knowing the effects of this particular condition, especially before you give a pair to your kids.