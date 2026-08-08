A 12-Year Old From Scotland Created A Life-Saving Solar Invention

At the age of 12, most kids aren't thinking about how to help those in need and make the world a better place. That's not the case with 12-year-old Rebecca Young, who found herself in Time Magazine as part of its Best Girls of the Year 2025 feature. Young earned the honors after inventing a solar-powered backpack with an electric blanket inside for the unhoused who were sleeping outside in the brutally cold Scottish winters.

The invention earned Young the title of "Innovator" in the Time article. Originally built as part of the Primary Engineer annual competition, Young was up against more than 70,000 other creators throughout the world. Each year, the competition selects one student's idea and Young's solar-powered blanket backpack was the winner in 2024. Dozens more were then created and distributed to a shelter in Glasgow, Scotland. The plan is to produce even more to give to those in need. Young's creation captured the attention of Lego who turned her into her own Lego minifigure.

Electric blankets are among one of Reddit's favorite gadgets and Young's design is being put to good use by helping those out on the streets keep warm. Young's solar-powered blanket and backpack combination is something she says was needed. "If you see a problem you think you can fix, you can do something about it," she told The Guardian.