This New Solar Power Study Might Solve A Big Transmission Problem

Location is one of the most important factors in solar panel installation. Water that drips off these devices can improve certain environments — one of China's largest solar farms is greenifying the Qinghai desert, for example — but shade is the nemesis of solar panels. You aren't supposed to install photovoltaics near tall objects like towers since they can potentially block the panels, but what about transmission lines? The answer might be yes.

The energy company ISA Energia Brasil conducted a test in São Paulo, Brazil, to determine whether it could install solar panels near electrical power lines. Of course, the study was designed to determine the impact of shade cast by the transmission cables, as well as whether placing the components near each other caused electromagnetic field interference or affected operational compatibility.

Surprisingly, the study's data showed that the solar panel installation experienced little interference, and that the shade cast by the power lines barely affected the panel's performance. To be fair, though, ISA Energia Brasil didn't use run-of-the-mill solar panels (the solar panels you install on your home). The company built a "prototype solar panel plant" that used high-efficiency panels. These photovoltaics could even absorb radiation reflected off nearby objects, but since the study was conducted in the real world rather than in a laboratory environment, it's hard to argue with the results.