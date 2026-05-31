Study Shows Solar Power Isn't Weak - It's Being Ruined By Fossil Fuels

Though the technology to capture photovoltaic (PV) power and turn it into electricity was invented back in the 1950s, solar panels have yet to take over much more than calculators. It takes a lot of space to power more complicated technology, meaning solar panels can't produce as much as we need to fit our increasing electricity needs. However, a recent study published in Nature Sustainability links coal plants to reduced performance from solar panels, showing that solar energy could be more efficient if it wasn't for continued use of fossil fuels.

One reason why coal plants are making solar power less efficient is pretty obvious. Air pollution blocks sunlight, meaning there's less for solar panels to capture, resulting in reduced electricity output. Further impacting solar energy production is that aerosols produced from burning coal impact the reflectivity and coverage of clouds.

The scientists studied energy production from over 140,000 solar installations between 2017–2023 and connected coal plants to energy production from existing solar installations being reduced by an amount equivalent to nearly one-third of output from new systems. In 2023 alone, aerosols reduced solar energy production by 5.8% overall. As a result, current projections are likely overestimating how much solar power can contribute to climate-conscious energy goals, especially in places where the PV loss rate is rising.