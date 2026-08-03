Scientists Can Now 3D Print Perfect-Fitting Contact Lenses In 20 Minutes

Getting fitted for contact lenses usually isn't a one-and-done appointment. Depending on how your eyes are shaped, the process can take multiple visits, trial lenses to see how your eyes handle them, and a lot of waiting around for a pair that is actually fit for your eyes. For years, optometrists have relied on the same basic manufacturing setup for contacts, forcing contact wearers to make the most of a limited catalog of shapes and sizes rather than the contact being built specifically for someone's eye. But, a new 3D printing breakthrough could change that.

A team at the University of Waterloo has developed a new system that can reportedly 3D print patient-specific contact lenses in as little as 20 minutes. This could open the door to letting the optometrist create specially designed contact lenses, all while breaking the process down into a single appointment. Of course, it is worth noting that this isn't something you're going to be pulling off at home on your 3D printer, as the system relies on a custom silicone material as well as a printing process built specifically for it.

The whole system is currently working its way through clinical testing. However, if it pans out, it could make appointments to get contact lenses much easier overall. Because it could allow the optometrist to print contacts specifically designed around a person's eye shape, it might even make contacts a more viable option for those who don't fall under the currently approved shapes and designs, while also changing how people view 3D printers entirely.