5 Giant Things You Didn't Know Can Be 3D Printed

Industrial additive manufacturing was the birthplace of desktop 3D printing, but industrial use-cases have evolved into an increasingly useful tool for large-scale production. The focus isn't on plastic prototypes and flexible animals found in home workshops; it's on the core mechanics of 3D printing, spanning across multiple technologies and materials in ways that could change 3D printing in 2026. Residential buildings, bridges, seafaring vessels, and even space rockets are among the incredible applications of additive manufacturing right now, with a shift towards "printing big" driven by a need for faster production timelines and reduced material waste.

Manufacturers turning to additive manufacturing are turning out record-breaking projects. For example, the University of Maine's Factory of the Future (FoF 1.0) has demonstrated this massive scale by producing 3D printed objects up to 96 feet long and an output rate of 500 pounds per hour. Unlike traditional subtractive methods like milling, additive processes allow for organic, optimized designs that only use the necessary amount of material.

As the global construction 3D printing market is expected to grow by 20% over the next five years, the technology is moving from experimental prototypes to essential industrial infrastructure. By using robotic arm systems and specialized gantry printers, engineers can now produce monolithic components that were previously impossible to cast or weld.