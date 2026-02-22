One Of The Strongest Engineering Materials In The World Can Now Be Used For 3D Printing

Tungsten carbide-cobalt (WC-Co) is the go-to material for tool edges and anything that typical hardened steel tools can't touch because it's abrasion-resistant and tough. That strength also makes it a nightmare to manufacture into custom shapes. In most factories, WC-Co parts are made by pressing metal powders and then heating them in a high-temperature furnace. It works, but it's an inefficient manufacturing process when it comes to complex forms, and the raw material going in produces a less-than-ideal yield.

But instead of making a tool from scratch, why not just add WC-Co where needed instead? Hot-wire laser irradiation, or hot-wire welding, is the answer according to researchers at Hiroshima University. This process softens the metal rather than melting it down and causing overheating issues, with the process bringing the material to a point where it can be fused without losing its structure. With tungsten and cobalt being expensive metals, this process will provide a higher yield and can be compared to metal 3D printing, given the layer-by-layer manufacturing method.

This could be a groundbreaking moment not just for tool manufacturing, but for 3D printing down the line, too. Hot-wire laser irradiation combines a laser with a pre-heated wire so material can be added while keeping tight control on heat. Researchers tested two build styles, and the hard work is all in the details, which is to be expected for such a complicated process.