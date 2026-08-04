This '80s Sci-Fi Movie Is A Sneaky Space Remake Of Western Hit The Magnificent Seven

Cameron recalled his experience on Graham Bensinger's podcast (via Entertainment Weekly), explaining that he got promoted out of nowhere two weeks before shooting only because the previous production designer had been suddenly fired. "None of the sets were designed or built. Okay, I guess I'm jumping into the fire," he explained, adding that the producers and the production manager likely chose him because he didn't mind the relentlessly long hours, had artistic vision (which made movies like "The Terminator" all-time classics), and could draw. Still, as the eventual director of "The Abyss" pointed out, "They had no idea that I had any management skills whatsoever."

What Cameron didn't expect, however, on top of his technical and managerial duties, was that he'd also be the guy appointed to distribute the drugs among the crew. "Say what?" he must've thought when he was handed some illegal substances alongside petty cash vouchers and day shift crew lists. As he recalled, "I'm like, 'Wait a minute, what do I do with this stuff?' I mean, I didn't take drugs. You know, for me, coffee was plenty."

Luckily for the "Avatar" creator, he had an assistant art director who knew how to take care of that aspect of the job. Summing up his memories on "Battle Beyond the Stars," Cameron said, "Apparently in that world, you are judged as a production designer or an art director by how fairly you distributed the drugs. I mean, I didn't want to play that game. It wasn't my thing." And that's an anecdote probably more worthy of remembering than anything that occurs in the deservedly forgotten sci-fi that "Battle Beyond the Stars" is.