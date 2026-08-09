Scientists Dressed Up As Batman Had An Unexpected Effect On Local Residents

Batman typically is seen fighting crime in Gotham City, but recently he showed up in Milan, Italy as part of a study. The research posed the question of how people would react upon seeing someone dressed up as the Dark Knight and if it impacted their behavior. The scientists donning the cowl and suit weren't stopping the Joker from blowing up a bridge, but the experiment did feel like one the Riddler may set up, and it did change people's behavior.

The field study took place in the Milan Metro and involved observing nearly 140 rides on the train. The research saw a woman, who appeared pregnant, get on the train, while another scientist watched and recorded the situation. During the actual experiment, the pregnant woman would board the train while someone dressed as Batman would enter from another door. Scientists wanted to see who, if anyone, would give up their seat to the pregnant woman when Batman wasn't and was present. When the Caped Crusader was spotted, around 67% of people offered their seat to the pregnant woman. When they didn't see Batman, only 44% of passengers offered their seat.

Scientists concluded that altruism is present whether or not people saw Batman. However, those that reported seeing him showed more altruistic signs by offering their seat to the woman. Batman has a few rules he lives by to protect the citizens he cares for, and this study is one he may be proud of.