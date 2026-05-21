Batman: The Animated Series' Creators Came Up With Three Rules They Had To Follow

One part of Batman history that's always up for debate is just which feature film following the Caped Crusader is the best. While there might never be a definitive answer for that, something Bat fans can all agree on is that "Batman: The Animated Series" isn't just one of the best animated iterations of the Dark Knight, but one of the best adaptations of the character ever. Besides reapplying Danny Elfman's hair-raising theme from Tim Burton's movies to the show, along with Kevin Conroy immortalizing himself as the singular voice of Batman, "Batman: The Animated Series" made no attempt to sugarcoat its take on the hero. Gone were the days when ideas like Adam West's Batman fighting Godzilla were tossed around a writer's room. Instead, a more serious and severe version of the character was in mind that would live by a specific set of rules.

In 2017, writer and producer Alan Burnett recalled the significant no-nos the show made sure to avoid at all costs, just as Batman avoided guns. "We had these three rules," Burnett told Vulture in their oral history of the series. "No aliens. No ghosts. And no Humanitas Awards — you know, no pro-social stories. We were just out to have a good time and to give the audience some fun thrills; some real Batman thrills." It was by going in this direction that the show was getting all the right attention, including from a legend from another beloved franchise who could find some fun in an incredibly villainous role.