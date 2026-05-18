Mark Hamill's 5 Best Movie Roles (Not Including Luke Skywalker), Ranked

Mark Hamill's breakthrough role came in 1977 in a galaxy far, far away — and honestly, he could've done the two sequels that followed and called it a day with his acting career there and then. And yet, ever the thespian, and determined not to be remembered only as the son of a wheezing intergalactic warlord, Hamill made sure to throw in some performances that didn't always require him to wield a lightsaber or talk to a robot that spoke in whistles and beeps. Over the years, he's stretched himself beyond the moon of Endor and the barren wastelands of Tatooine, and in doing so, handled some roles that have become equally synonymous with him as the legendary Jedi.

Besides some big hits and some cult classics (like the forgotten gem, "Guyver") Hamill made some appearances before and after his time in the "Star Wars" universe, some of which didn't hesitate to give a nod to his world-famous farmboy with special powers. Some roles required his unmistakable voice to portray characters that were as beloved as Master Skywalker, while others, in recent years, have demanded a screen presence that has become a highlight of the film. With that, here are five of Mark Hamill's best performances, and none of them required him to use the Force to get the job done.