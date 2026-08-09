Where Did The 'Nothing' Phone's Name Come From?

Nothing is certainly a memorable name. But Pei and his team needed to launch compelling products that people would want to use. If its early devices fell short, it would be easy to imagine reviewers having a field day with the new brand, dishing out dismissive comments like, "The name says it all," or "Much ado about Nothing."

In its favor, when Nothing launched, it was not from complete obscurity. Pei built a reputation as the co-founder of OnePlus, which, since 2013, gained attention by offering high-spec smartphones at attractive prices, along with a range of useful accessories. It meant that the profile of the Chinese-born Swedish entrepreneur created some buzz among those interested in tech, giving Nothing a degree of credibility before it released a product. Even better, while many company leaders prefer to stay in the shadows, Pei was happy to put himself front and center, being available for interviews and using his reputation to give Nothing the best possible start. But of course, the products actually had to be solid, as a philosophy without anything to back it up would see the company flop.

Nothing launched its debut product — the Nothing Ear (1) wireless earbuds — in July 2021, sporting a transparent design that became the company's signature look, particularly in its phones. The buds received generally positive reviews, as did the Nothing Phone (1) that followed a year later. Since then, Nothing has continued to expand its lineup of distinctive-looking handsets, along with wireless earbuds and headphones, turning a name that once risked meaning exactly what it said into a brand that's now become hard to ignore.