5 Useful Accessories Every OnePlus Owner Needs

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OnePlus has created a space for itself with its relatively value-for-money smartphones featuring large batteries and proprietary fast-charging technology. The company also offers a fairly large product portfolio in the U.S., which, besides smartphones, includes well-rated smartwatches, audio gear, and tablets. While most of OnePlus' products have something to help them stand out in a pretty crowded mobile devices market, you can elevate your OnePlus device ownership experience with the right accessories.

You won't typically be looking for a wired charger, as OnePlus, unlike most other Android phone brands, supplies one in the box in its U.S. models. That said, there are plenty of other accessories that you can pair with your OnePlus phone, such as a good case, a car charger, earbuds, and more. The OnePlus Watch 3 is also a good companion device for your OnePlus phone; however, as it seems to be dealing with stock issues, we aren't recommending it. That said, if you can find it in stock, it's certainly worth considering.