5 Useful Accessories Every OnePlus Owner Needs
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OnePlus has created a space for itself with its relatively value-for-money smartphones featuring large batteries and proprietary fast-charging technology. The company also offers a fairly large product portfolio in the U.S., which, besides smartphones, includes well-rated smartwatches, audio gear, and tablets. While most of OnePlus' products have something to help them stand out in a pretty crowded mobile devices market, you can elevate your OnePlus device ownership experience with the right accessories.
You won't typically be looking for a wired charger, as OnePlus, unlike most other Android phone brands, supplies one in the box in its U.S. models. That said, there are plenty of other accessories that you can pair with your OnePlus phone, such as a good case, a car charger, earbuds, and more. The OnePlus Watch 3 is also a good companion device for your OnePlus phone; however, as it seems to be dealing with stock issues, we aren't recommending it. That said, if you can find it in stock, it's certainly worth considering.
OnePlus Airvooc 50W Magnetic Charger
If you own one of the company's recent flagships, including the OnePlus 15 and the OnePlus 13, you have access to 50W wireless charging — a feature that isn't super common among smartphones. However, to make use of it, you need a compatible wireless charger, and the company's Airvooc 50W Magnetic Charger is your best bet, as the OnePlus Airvooc 50W Wireless Charger is out of stock at the time of writing. It can fully charge a OnePlus 13 from empty in just 75 minutes.
Being a first-party charger, it's fully compatible, giving your phone the best possible charging speeds. Moreover, it comes with multiple built-in cooling technologies, including a fan, to ensure the charger and your phone don't overheat, resulting in charging speed throttling. As the name suggests, it's a magnetic charger, making it most suitable for cases with built-in magnets; however, you can also simply place your OnePlus phone on it with proper alignment, and it'll work. You can also use it with non-OnePlus smartphones. It'll cost you $80, and is available in a single white color.
Spigen ArcStation Essential USB-C Fast Car Charger
Since OnePlus doesn't sell an official Supervooc-compatible car charger in the U.S., the Spigen ArcStation Essential USB-C Fast Car Charger is a good alternative. As it features three ports, including two USB-C, you can simultaneously charge multiple devices. Additionally, its support for USB Power Delivery (USB PD) and Programmable Power Supply (PPS) means you can get reasonable charging speeds on your OnePlus phone, if not at Supervooc-level speeds. PPS chargers have been seen enabling up to 55W wired charging on OnePlus phones, as per testing done by ChargerLab. Regular USB PD charging is typically limited to around 25W.
The Spigen offering has a compact design and comes bundled with a USB-C to USB-C cable that you can use with your OnePlus phone, as the company normally ships a USB-A to USB-C Supervooc cable in the box. It carries a list price of $30, and buyers confirm compatibility with the OnePlus phones.
Tudia MergeGrip
Although OnePlus typically supplies a basic case in the box, if you want something more protective or feature-rich, the Tudia MergeGrip is a solid choice. It's available for most OnePlus smartphones, including the OnePlus 15 and the 15R, and features a dual-layer design for superior protection. The company claims it can handle drops from as high as four feet. It also comes with a raised lip to keep the phone safe from surface scratches and packs textured sides for better grip; however, not all buyers are happy with its grippiness.
More importantly, it has built-in magnets, allowing you to use essential MagSafe gadgets as well as the OnePlus Airvooc 50W Magnetic Charger for superfast wireless charging. The pricing varies based on your phone model, with the OnePlus 15 version costing $26.59. You can also choose from multiple color options. Buyers are generally happy with it and appreciate its fit and construction quality.
OnePlus 2-in-1 Supervooc Cable
The OnePlus 2-in-1 Supervooc Cable is a pretty interesting accessory in the company's portfolio and can be an excellent option for anyone using a OnePlus smartphone and smartwatch. The cable, which will work seamlessly with your phone's supplied wired charger, has a built-in pogo-pin dock in the middle that you can use to top up your smartwatch. This gets rid of the need to carry two separate cables or a multiport power brick around with you. More importantly, you don't lose any of the fast-charging capabilities of your OnePlus devices.
The cable will charge your OnePlus phone at 67W and the smartwatch at 10W. It supports OnePlus Watch 3, Watch 2, and 2R, and all USB-C smartphones. The total cable length is 3.9 feet, which is enough for most people's needs. The cable is available for $24 on the OnePlus website. However, you can sometimes find it selling at a discount.
OnePlus Buds 4
If you want a pair of reasonably priced wireless earbuds for your OnePlus phone, the company's Buds 4 can be an excellent choice. These offer good sound quality via the two included drivers: an 11 mm woofer and a 6 mm tweeter. You also have the option to adjust the sound with the six-band equalizer. Other features include active noise cancellation, an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, 5.5 to 6 hours of continuous playback with ANC turned on, and high-quality built-in microphones. The charging case can further add 16.5-18 hours of runtime.
Although the OnePlus Buds 4 are mostly platform-agnostic, there are a few features you exclusively get as a OnePlus smartphone owner. For example, you get support for LHDC 5.0, which enables transmitting Hi-Res audio over Bluetooth and lets you play up to 24-bit/192kHz quality music from your favorite streaming services or local collection. While LHDC 5.0 isn't exclusive to OnePlus, the company seems to be the only one in the U.S. market right now to include support in its phones.
You can also double-tap either earbud to act as your phone's camera shutter control remotely. Additionally, there is built-in AI translation that works with three taps, and you get support for Steady Connect, which enhances Bluetooth connectivity to reduce dropouts with your OnePlus phone. You'll have to shell out $130 at list price for the OnePlus Buds 4; however, you can often find them at $100 after discounts.
How we selected these accessories
While choosing useful accessories for OnePlus owners, we focused on companion devices that make the most sense for the majority of people. We avoided accessories that are typically included in a OnePlus smartphone's box, such as a wired power brick or a basic case, and selected options that add more value or bring better functionality. We also considered buyer reviews as well as expert opinions when available to recommend only high-quality gadgets. All our recommendations are fully compatible with the current selection of OnePlus phones offered by the company and several older devices.