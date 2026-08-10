Geckos Could Be An Unexpected Answer To Our Questions About Cancer

The animal kingdom is a source of countless inspirations and lessons for the scientific community. By mimicking the capabilities of animals, researchers invented tiles that keep buildings cool without electricity. Scientists are even examining animals to help conquer problems like cancer, and who better than a reptile with an unfortunate relationship with cancer? Last month, researchers at the University of Nottingham published a paper in BMC Biology about geckos and how they handle cancer. Or can't, in this case.

The subject of the document was no exotic pet but the lemon frost gecko, a particularly cursed breed that is infamous for its tendency to develop tumors that metastasize (spread to other parts of the body) way too easily, and often at a young age. Around 80% of the entire lemon frost population develops these aggressive tumors. As morbid as it may sound, the lemon frost gecko gives scientists the rare opportunity to study "how cancer begins, evolves, and spreads under natural conditions."

Unlike laboratory mice (the same ones used to test stem cells that could be used for cancer treatment), researchers don't need to "artificially trigger" tumor growth in lemon frost geckos; that just happens naturally. It's unfortunate for them, but the silver lining is that according to lead researcher Dr. Ylenia Chiari, it makes them the perfect model for cancer research, especially since their tumors share characteristics found in cancers in other animals, specifically humans.