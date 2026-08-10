Who Owns Toshiba?

The corporate world is as confusing as it is interesting. Just consider how intricate the web of ownership for Philips is when two different companies have the rights to slap the famous Philips name on their TVs sold in different territories. Toshiba, as one of the most popular smart TV brands, is equally as confusing as the Dutch giant, and there's plenty of intrigue to be discovered if you dig deep enough.

In 2023, Toshiba was officially delisted from the Tokyo exchange after being purchased by Japan Industrial Partners (a private equity firm) for $14 billion. This isn't all that extraordinary when you look at the bigger picture. Japan Industrial Partners already owns several companies, including Nippon Avionics, meaning that Toshiba and the manufacturer of avionics and welding equipment operate under the same umbrella.

What's extraordinary, though, is that Toshiba, much like Philips, has sold off several divisions over the years. For instance, you can no longer find Toshiba-branded laptops on the shelves because Toshiba sold its computing subsidiary, Dynabook, to Sharp, which now produces portable computers under the Dynabook banner. A similar thing happened with Toshiba's TV business, which Hisense happily purchased in 2017, along with the rights to use the name for 40 years. So, if you've ever heard the murmurs about whether Hisense owns Toshiba, the answer is yes: Hisense produces Toshiba-branded televisions. At least, this is true in the US. In Europe, the brand rights belong to Vestel.