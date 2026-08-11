Will A Rocket Launch Struck By Lightning Still Reach Its Destination?

A lot can go wrong during a rocket launch — just ask SpaceX about its next-generation Starship program. Of course, for in-development rockets like Starship, uncrewed failures can still provide valuable data for improving future designs, while human safety for crewed missions is always the top priority. But even with the best technology and careful planning, every launch still has to contend with one unpredictable factor: the weather. Space agencies follow strict weather criteria that determine whether a rocket will lift off at the targeted time. Certain cloud types alone can delay a launch, as will an approaching storm. But even after a rocket leaves the pad, there's still a chance it could be struck by lightning.

This happened in July 2026 when a Chinese rocket lifted off with a communications satellite. About 30 seconds after leaving the pad, a bolt of lightning hit the rocket before passing through and continuing toward the ground. Despite the strike, the rocket was able to continue its journey and deploy the satellite. China's space agency described the mission as a success, confirming the strike had not affected the payload. A Russian rocket was also nailed by lightning in 2022 and escaped harm. These positive outcomes reveal that rockets can reach their mission goals after being struck by lightning, but it's not always the case.

A famous example of a lightning strike causing problems is NASA's second crewed moon mission, Apollo 12, in 1969. The Saturn V rocket was struck not once but twice shortly after liftoff, disrupting key systems before the crew managed to get things under control. But lightning can also prove disastrous, as with NASA's uncrewed Atlas-Centaur 67 mission in 1987 when a strike shortly after launch led to the rocket's breakup and the loss of its payload.