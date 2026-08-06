Rotten Tomatoes Says This Sci-Fi Action Flick Is The Worst Movie Ever Made
Any action movie starring Antonio Banderas and Lucy Liu should at least be watchable. After all, Banderas has starred in cult classics like "Desperado," while Liu has a notable role in Quentin Tarantino's "Kill Bill" duology. Every actor stars in duds from time to time, but Banderas and Liu aren't the type of performers you associate with the worst movies of all time — unless you've seen "Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever."
As of this writing, "Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever" is the worst movie ever made, according to Rotten Tomatoes. Directed by Wych Kaosayananda, the story follows initially opposing agents Sever (Liu) and Jeremiah Ecks (Banderas) as they put their differences aside to stop an even bigger threat. Basically, a villain has acquired a super weapon that can cause heart attacks and brain aneurysms in an instant — and it's been implanted in Ecks' son.
"Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever" was produced by Franchise Pictures, which is a good enough reason to avoid this one. This is the company that tortured viewers with "Battlefield Earth," a sci-fi flop starring John Travolta that's also considered one of the worst movies ever made. Critics believe Banderas and Liu's collaboration is even worse, but what did they have to say about it?
Why critics hated Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever
There are a lot of issues with "Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever," beginning with the film's misleading title. Ecks and Sever aren't enemies, and their conflict is too short-lived to be a versus battle. More than anything, "Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever" is just really boring, plodding along from one unimaginative action scene to another, making great use of bland stock music along the way. The movie is shot and edited like a bad music video, with the majority of scenes playing out in slow motion.
Critic mostly took issue with the film's derivative qualities and lack of imagination, with Roger Ebert penning a scathing half-star review. "The movie is a chaotic mess, overloaded with special effects and explosions, light on continuity, sanity, and coherence." Keith Phipps of the AV Club echoed this sentiment, joking that the film might have a negative effect on some viewers' physical well-being. "Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever looks like a video game promo, has a story that plays like the fifth episode of a struggling syndicated action show, and feels like a headache waiting to happen." Fun fact: two tie-in video games were released on the Game Boy Advance, and received pretty positive reviews.
Some undeniably awful sci-fi movies are a blast to watch, but "Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever" isn't one of them. Is it one of the worst atrocities of all time? That's subjective and your mileage may vary. However, you'd be hard-pressed to find a critic who enjoyed it — and its 21% Rotten Tomatoes audience score suggests most viewers agree that it sucks.