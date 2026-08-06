Rotten Tomatoes Says This Sci-Fi Action Flick Is The Worst Movie Ever Made

Any action movie starring Antonio Banderas and Lucy Liu should at least be watchable. After all, Banderas has starred in cult classics like "Desperado," while Liu has a notable role in Quentin Tarantino's "Kill Bill" duology. Every actor stars in duds from time to time, but Banderas and Liu aren't the type of performers you associate with the worst movies of all time — unless you've seen "Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever."

As of this writing, "Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever" is the worst movie ever made, according to Rotten Tomatoes. Directed by Wych Kaosayananda, the story follows initially opposing agents Sever (Liu) and Jeremiah Ecks (Banderas) as they put their differences aside to stop an even bigger threat. Basically, a villain has acquired a super weapon that can cause heart attacks and brain aneurysms in an instant — and it's been implanted in Ecks' son.

"Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever" was produced by Franchise Pictures, which is a good enough reason to avoid this one. This is the company that tortured viewers with "Battlefield Earth," a sci-fi flop starring John Travolta that's also considered one of the worst movies ever made. Critics believe Banderas and Liu's collaboration is even worse, but what did they have to say about it?