Rupert Grint's Latest Movie Is One Of The Weirdest Horrors Of The Year

I never thought that out of all the Harry Potter alumni, it was going to be Rupert Grint who'd become the horror guy. It didn't happen right away, though. Once the fantasy film series wrapped in 2011, he had to find his lane again through a vast array of different roles (comedies, dramedies, and crime shows) in both television and film, but once he was cast in Tony Basgallop and M. Knight Shyamalan's slow-burn psychological horror series "Servant," he locked in. Ever since, he has worked in Guillermo Del Toro's "Cabinet of Curiosities," appeared in Shyamalan's "Knock at the Cabin," and in his latest, "Nightborn," he joined the upsurge of Nordic horror cinema.

In Hanna Bergholm's second folk horror (the follow-up to her phantasmagoric debut, "Hatching"), Rupert is the expat who moves to the Finnish countryside with his native wife Saga (Seidi Haarla) to start a family. She inherited a dilapidated house from her late grandmother deep in the Finnish forest, which the couple thinks will be the perfect environment to raise their several (planned) kids, once they make it habitable again. They waste no time: Saga gets pregnant almost immediately after they arrive, and by the time their son arrives, the place virtually looks like it was clipped out of a home magazine.

But after a blood-soaked, horror-esque birth, it quickly becomes obvious that there's something wrong with the baby. He's hairier than most newborns, has sharp teeth and nails, and his piercing cry seems to get louder and more disturbing the more time he spends around people. He only seems to calm down once he's close to the forest — the very place where he was conceived — and that's no coincidence.