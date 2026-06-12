Adam Scott's New Irish Folk-Horror Is A Multilayered Gem

Damian McCarthy's latest film, "Hokum" — the follow-up to his similarly strange and frightening "Oddity" from 2024 — never makes the impression that it wants to be an outlier among those thematic horrors (like the most disturbing sci-fi horrors you'll only watch once) that are primarily built on trauma. It's clear from the get-go, as we watch Adam Scott's American author, Ohm Bauman, type his latest novel away on his laptop in the dark while sipping whiskey, that he's a man burdened by some formidable demons from his past. He looks at the ghost that appears in his sterile, lifeless flat with a calm familiarity. It's evident that whoever the spirit may be, it's not the first time visiting him.

But before he could further investigate, Ohm is already on his way to The Bilberry Woods Hotel in rural Ireland, where his parents went on their honeymoon decades ago. They are both dead now; his mother was shot when she was young, while his father drank himself to death, consumed by grief. Ohm arrives with a plan. He's there to scatter his folks' ashes in the woods, check out the honeymoon suite they stayed at, and then kill himself.

But apart from spreading the remains, nothing goes according to plan; he can't enter the honeymoon suite since it's closed due to the owner's belief that it's haunted by the Cailleach witch, and when Ohm hangs himself in his room, the hotel's bartender saves him. After waking up in the hospital, he returns to the hotel for his belongings and finds that his savior has gone missing. So he decides to find the girl before leaving the island, and every clue points to the honeymoon suite. With nothing left to lose, Ohm goes up there to face whatever awaits.