5 Sci-Fi Horror Movies So Disturbing You Will Only Watch Them Once

Some of the best sci-fi movies are the ones that leave you hopeful for a better tomorrow. Where some daring space voyage ends with humanity being saved, or a trip back through time saves the future that could've been so much worse. Heck, some films leave you feeling a little bit happier over the prospect of not being alone in the universe if it means aliens can be great pals or show you the secrets of space if they're in a giving mood.

But while there are some stories that see science save the day, there are others that make you terrified of what can happen if humanity goes where it doesn't need to. A trip into the great unknown, or a science experiment gone wrong can be a nope-riddled watch that you never want to go back to, courtesy of its unnerving subject matter, or simply when its packed with images that find themselves seared into your brain long after the credits roll.

It's with that, we've put together a nasty list of disturbing sci-fi films that we don't blame you for never returning to. Give them a watch if you're feeling brave enough, beginning with a massively overlooked sci-fi effort that might have one of the scariest monsters to ever grace the screen.