5 Best Zombie TV Shows Ever Made, Ranked

Plenty of iconic horror monsters have made their way onto television, but the one unholy beastie that's dominated primetime more than most has been the moaning, groaning menace that is the zombie. Think about it: they can take an entire episode to march across the screen, they can spark deceit within the ranks if someone discovers bite marks, and if there's more than one of the shuffling meat munchers, you're guaranteed to see a gross-out snack scene or two. It's because of this that we've compiled a gruesome and often gooey checklist that has led to some of the best television in recent years, thanks to an army of the undead at its core.

From coma-stricken sheriffs to highly-strung high-schoolers, a number of exceptional bits of television have dropped audiences into a post-apocalyptic world where the dead and buried are up and about. This leads to terror, tears, and favorite cast members you've followed for multiple seasons, biting the dust or someone else. The worst part is that it isn't always a zombie bite that takes them down, but rather villains who have adapted to this new world in the worst possible way. Should you have a hankering for a band of motley humans running for their lives, then check out what we've deemed the best zombie television shows ever made below and be glad that no brains were eaten in this compilation. Well, not ours anyway.