This School-Set Zombie K-Drama Is One Of Netflix's Most Binge-Worthy Shows
Back in 2023, Netflix revealed plans to invest a mammoth $2.5 billion in Korean content over the next four years. As a result, the company has been releasing a steady stream of brilliant K-dramas in recent years, including some seriously intense horror series, like "Parasyte: The Grey," and "Kingdom." But if you're an avid horror fan who has already blown through these shows, there's another binge-worthy Netflix series that's well worth sinking your teeth into.
Certified "Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes, with an 89% Tomatometer score, Netflix's "All of Us Are Dead" is a 12-episode Korean-language horror series that follows a group of students who become trapped when their high school becomes ground zero for a deadly zombie virus outbreak. While this isn't a new series, having initially released back in January 2022, now is the perfect time to start watching if you haven't already, as its long-awaited second season is officially on the way.
What is All of Us Are Dead about?
Based on a Webtoon of the same name, "All of Us Are Dead" sees a group of South Korean high school students fighting for survival when a highly contagious zombie virus breaks out in their school after a student receives a (seemingly harmless) bite from a rat in the science lab.
It turns out, the bite wasn't harmless at all, and it doesn't take long before their classmates begin turning into flesh-crazed creatures. While the school is ground zero for this deadly outbreak, the virus also rapidly begins to spread to the nearby city of Hyosan, where government authorities struggle to understand and contain it.
The remaining survivors, including Nam On-jo (played by "House of Hummingbird"'s Park Ji-hu) and Lee Su-hyeok (played by "Sweet Revenge"'s Lomon), are forced to rely on their instincts to fend off their zombified friends, escape the school, and reach a quarantine camp.
The first season of "All of Us Are Dead" has 12 gory episodes, each roughly an hour long, and is available to watch on Netflix.
All of Us Are Dead Season 2
Netflix confirmed it had renewed "All of Us Are Dead" for a second season in June 2022, which didn't come as a huge shock, seeing as viewers reportedly watched 362,643,000 hours of the first season within 30 days of its arrival on the streaming platform.
However, the wait for "All of Us Are Dead" has been long. In April 2024, Park Chul-soo, the CEO of the series' production company, Film Monster, announced the second season would begin filming that year and would premiere in the second half of 2025. However, in May 2024, it was reported that Netflix had postponed the show's production by one year.
Season 2 of "All of Us Are Dead" officially wrapped filming in February 2026, though a release date hasn't been confirmed yet. This new season reportedly introduces new cast members, including Roh Jae-won ("Squid Game"), Lee Min-jae ("Hide"), Kim Si-eun ("Voice"), and Yoon Ga-i ("Undercover High School"), and is expected to explore the aftermath of the virus beyond the high school.