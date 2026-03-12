This School-Set Zombie K-Drama Is One Of Netflix's Most Binge-Worthy Shows

Based on a Webtoon of the same name, "All of Us Are Dead" sees a group of South Korean high school students fighting for survival when a highly contagious zombie virus breaks out in their school after a student receives a (seemingly harmless) bite from a rat in the science lab.

It turns out, the bite wasn't harmless at all, and it doesn't take long before their classmates begin turning into flesh-crazed creatures. While the school is ground zero for this deadly outbreak, the virus also rapidly begins to spread to the nearby city of Hyosan, where government authorities struggle to understand and contain it.

The remaining survivors, including Nam On-jo (played by "House of Hummingbird"'s Park Ji-hu) and Lee Su-hyeok (played by "Sweet Revenge"'s Lomon), are forced to rely on their instincts to fend off their zombified friends, escape the school, and reach a quarantine camp.

The first season of "All of Us Are Dead" has 12 gory episodes, each roughly an hour long, and is available to watch on Netflix.