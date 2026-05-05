Oscar Isaac And Natalie Portman Starred In A Near-Perfect Sci-Fi Horror Movie

Alex Garland's 2018 follow-up to his masterful directorial debut "Ex Machina" wasn't exactly a clear winner. "Annihilation" — starring Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Oscar Isaac — was the kind of cerebral cosmic horror that leaves you with a head full of thoughts and wild theories, especially after its divisive finale. It's the sort of provocative, nuanced, and atmospheric filmmaking that instantly lifted Garland up as one of the most promising new voices in contemporary cinema.

A promise that's still in debate with no clear verdict as the writer-director seemed to have moved away from brainy and speculative science fiction with his later films like the underperforming folk horror, "Men," the politically turbulent "Civil War," and his latest docudrama, "Warfare." Nevertheless, "Annihilation" remains his second-best film to date.

Based on Jeff VanderMeer's 2014 novel of the same name, the plot follows Lena (Portman), a cellular biology professor, as she joins an expedition into a quarantined zone dubbed the Shimmer in Florida. You learn about this through flashbacks as she's interrogated in the present as the only survivor of her group. She went into the zone after her sergeant husband, Kane (Isaac), disappeared in it with a different team for a year, then reappeared out of nowhere as a shell of himself in a critical condition. Apparently, the Shimmer was created by a meteor (presumably containing an alien presence) that began mutating plants and animals in the area while rapidly expanding. Lena's crew is sent in to gather data from its center (the lighthouse) and return, but she's really there in the hope of finding a cure to save her dying husband.