OpenAI Fires Back At Apple Over Trade Secret Lawsuit

At WWDC 2024, it looked like Apple and OpenAI's relationship couldn't be stronger. At the time, Apple announced that it would be integrating OpenAI's ChatGPT into Siri to help Apple catch up in an AI race that had seemingly passed it by. The partnership between the two companies, however, never lived up to expectations. Apple's implementation of ChatGPT was somewhat stunted and didn't do much to make Siri more usable, a dynamic that had OpenAI contemplating taking legal action against the Cupertino-based company.

However, Apple beat OpenAI to the punch. This past July, Apple sued OpenAI with a litany of sensational claims. At the core, the Cupertino company alleges that OpenAI purposefully misappropriated some of Apple's most valuable trade secrets to help bolster its upcoming line of AI-based hardware products. Apple's lawsuit also alleges that a former Apple employee who later joined OpenAI used his Apple-issued laptop to access sensitive information even after leaving the company. On Tuesday, OpenAI responded to Apple's allegations in the form of a blog post, not a legal filing.

One of Apple's initial claims said that it contacted OpenAI in February of 2026 about its concerns regarding OpenAI using confidential Apple information, and OpenAI failed to respond. OpenAI claims that Apple's legal team contacted the wrong person "after confusing two Asian last names." So from OpenAI's perspective, they had absolutely no idea that Apple had concerns about trade secret theft until the day the lawsuit was filed.