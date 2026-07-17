Apple Turns Up The Heat On OpenAI Over Alleged Trade Secret Theft

Apple's lawsuit against OpenAI over alleged trade secret theft is heating up. According to a new report from The Financial Times, Apple recently sent out letters to 40 former employees instructing them not to delete any emails or other modes of personal communication that might have pertinent information regarding the ongoing lawsuit. While such demands are typical during the discovery portion of legal battles, Apple sending out letters to dozens of former employees suggests that Apple believes there is a lot more to uncover. Indeed, Apple in its initial court filing said that the evidence it had already uncovered was simply the "tip of the iceberg."

It's no secret that Apple over the past year has seen a mass exodus of employees who have left to work at OpenAI. Notably, many of the individuals who have left Apple for OpenAI aren't just run-of the-mill engineers, but often some of Apple's top talent. As it stands now, OpenAI has poached upwards of 400 Apple employees as the company remains intent on parlaying its successful AI software into a hardware device. Recently, a Bloomberg report revealed that OpenAI's first big hardware product will be a portable smart speaker that will "serve as a humanlike AI companion that lives in the home."

OpenAI has yet to formally file a response to Apple's lawsuit. It did, however, release a curiously vague statement that reads as follows: "We have no interest in other companies' trade secrets. We remain focused on building innovative technology that empowers people everywhere." Many have pointed out that OpenAI's statement is surprisingly weak given the gravity of Apple's claims.