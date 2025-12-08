This Is The Biggest Threat To Tim Cook's Promise Of Apple AI Dominance

Though Apple has slowly but surely upped its AI game, it's no secret that the company completely — and somewhat embarrassingly — missed the boat on the AI revolution. Apple's missteps in the AI space can partly be attributed to hubris, along with top Apple executives underestimating the impact and utility of generative AI software. Fast-forward to 2025, and Apple is in the midst of playing catchup as companies like OpenAI and Google routinely release increasingly advanced and powerful AI tools.

Despite being outflanked, Apple CEO Tim Cook remains confident that Apple can still become a major player in the AI space. This past August, Cook told company employees that Apple doesn't pride itself on being the first to enter a given market, but rather on being the best. Consequently, Cook articulated that Apple still has the potential to shape consumer-facing AI in the years to come.

What's more, Cook said that Apple is fully prepared to "make the investment to do it." It's only natural for Cook to try and motivate the troops, but an ongoing threat to Cook's promise of AI dominance is the simple fact that dozens of Apple engineers and researchers are quitting and joining OpenAI. Clearly, if Apple truly wants to make a dent in the AI space, it will have to do something drastic to prevent its most talented employees from jumping ship.