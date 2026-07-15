OpenAI's First Device Might Have Been Revealed — Here's What It Does
OpenAI began operation in late 2015, and it has achieved several milestones in the subsequent decade-plus, such as developing GPT-4, promoting a variety of AI ventures, and forging partnerships with companies like Microsoft. Additionally, OpenAI launched its first AI chip in 2026 in partnership with Broadcom. Now, according to a report from Bloomberg, the company is expected to launch its first consumer-related device next year, a mobile smart speaker. OpenAI has not officially announced the device, and the company did not respond to requests for additional information. Bloomberg's report relies on information from sources who have familiarity with the project that remains under development.
As discussed in the report, the device could become the next generation of home computer, powered by artificial intelligence. The hardware product would not have a screen. It would help people manage their smart-home devices, play media, and answer questions, meaning it would offer similar functionality to the Amazon Alexa features that users love. However, it would incorporate advanced AI features designed to serve as a significant upgrade to current smart speakers.
By using a built-in camera and other sensors, the report says, the OpenAI device would gather data from the surroundings to better understand the context of requests. The interactions with the device are meant to feel personal, as it would serve as an AI-powered, at-home companion. As people interact with the device over time, it should learn each person's habits, allowing the device to anticipate the user's needs with an unmatched level of expertise.
Projected details for the OpenAI mobile smart speaker
According to the Bloomberg report, the OpenAI speaker would include a rechargeable battery, and it would be designed to travel with people as they move from room to room, if desired. The device would operate using GPT-Live, which OpenAI recently introduced. GPT-Live is a system designed to closely mimic human speech, making interactions feel more natural. It can generate speech and listen to you at the same time.
It's projected that AI is going to make your next computer cost more because of inflated memory prices. Even though the OpenAI speaker is being described as a new type of home computer, it may not carry an inflated price. It's projected that the device will cost $200 to $300. The official product announcement may come in the back half of 2026 with products available sometime in 2027. The Bloomberg report says the smart speaker is one of five hardware products OpenAI is developing, including one that would be a smartphone replacement.
The OpenAI product would likely be in direct competition with products from industry giants like Google, Amazon, and Apple. Apple recently sued OpenAI with allegations of stealing trade secrets, which could complicate the release of the new OpenAI device. The company's sources don't believe the device has similarities to any Apple products, according to Bloomberg's report. In its lawsuit, Apple is asking for a temporary injunction against OpenAI that could delay its ability to sell hardware products.