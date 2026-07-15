OpenAI's First Device Might Have Been Revealed — Here's What It Does

OpenAI began operation in late 2015, and it has achieved several milestones in the subsequent decade-plus, such as developing GPT-4, promoting a variety of AI ventures, and forging partnerships with companies like Microsoft. Additionally, OpenAI launched its first AI chip in 2026 in partnership with Broadcom. Now, according to a report from Bloomberg, the company is expected to launch its first consumer-related device next year, a mobile smart speaker. OpenAI has not officially announced the device, and the company did not respond to requests for additional information. Bloomberg's report relies on information from sources who have familiarity with the project that remains under development.

As discussed in the report, the device could become the next generation of home computer, powered by artificial intelligence. The hardware product would not have a screen. It would help people manage their smart-home devices, play media, and answer questions, meaning it would offer similar functionality to the Amazon Alexa features that users love. However, it would incorporate advanced AI features designed to serve as a significant upgrade to current smart speakers.

By using a built-in camera and other sensors, the report says, the OpenAI device would gather data from the surroundings to better understand the context of requests. The interactions with the device are meant to feel personal, as it would serve as an AI-powered, at-home companion. As people interact with the device over time, it should learn each person's habits, allowing the device to anticipate the user's needs with an unmatched level of expertise.