5 Amazon Alexa Features That Users Love

You might be surprised to learn that one of the Alexa features users love most is also one of its simplest capabilities: setting a timer. It comes in handy for all sorts of use cases, such as when cooking dinner or deciding when to automatically turn your fan on and off.

To start a timer on Alexa, all you have to do is say, "Alexa, set a timer for [some number of seconds/minutes/hours]." You're free to set multiple timers at the same time. But when doing so, it's best to name each timer to easily tell them apart. For instance, you can have an oven timer for two hours and a marinade timer for 30 minutes. Once a timer is finished, Alexa will alert you which one has ended. Other than standalone timers, Alexa lets you pair timers with connected devices, too. You can say, "Turn on the lamp for 10 minutes," or "Turn off the air conditioner in one hour."

While your timers are running, you can still interact with them through Alexa. You can ask how much time is left on your timer, pause or resume the timer, add or remove minutes or hours to it, or cancel it altogether. There's also an option to do all these from the Alexa app. Navigate to More and open Alarms & Timers. In the Timers tab, find the timer you want to pause, resume, or delete. But you can't change how long the timer is from the app.