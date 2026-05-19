The 5 Cheapest Alexa Devices You Can Buy On Amazon In 2026

Setting up any kind of smart, Alexa-powered tech in your home naturally requires Alexa-compatible devices, and not everything you own is going to be. Luckily, one of the cheapest Alexa devices you can get at $24.99 is also one of the most generally useful: the Amazon Smart Plug.

The Amazon Smart Plug can be plugged into any regular outlet in your home, then have any other device or small appliance plugged into it. When the plug is plugged in, it can be detected by your Amazon Alexa app, allowing you to add its functions into your smart home framework. You can use your phone or a smart speaker to issue commands to Alexa, allowing it to control the plug and, by extension, whatever's plugged into it. It's great for simple devices like lamps, fans, and anything else that would normally begin running as soon as it's turned on.

As Amazon users in the reviews attest, setting up one of these plugs is very easy, as it's simple to sync them up to the Alexa app right out of the box. Besides controlling your home with your voice and phone, they're also useful for remotely disabling devices when you're out of the house.