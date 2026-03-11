5 Cool Gadgets That Can Connect To Your Amazon Alexa

Air purifiers are easily one of the best smart home upgrades for making your home more comfortable, and if you're planning to connect one to Alexa, among the top options to consider is the SwitchBot Air Purifier Table. Rated at a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 236CFM, this air purifier can work in rooms as large as 360 square feet and offers 360-degree purification. It only takes about 30 minutes to eliminate roughly 98% of smoke, cooking smell, pet fur, and other airborne irritants, doing so with the help of three filtration layers. The first is a washable and reusable filter for absorbing 93% of pet hair, while the second is a HEPA filter for removing 99.99% of bacteria, and the third layer is a carbon filter for neutralizing 98% of odor.

Beyond cleaning the air, this air purifier doubles as a wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, coffee or bedside table, and fragrance diffuser. The wireless charger outputs a maximum of 7.5W for iPhones and 15W for Android, just enough for overnight charging. The built-in light, on the other hand, has customizable brightness and colors to set the mood, but by default, it can tell you the quality of your air with color coding — blue for very good, green for good, orange for moderate, and red for bad.

The SwitchBot Air Purifier is compatible with major smart home platforms, including Amazon Alexa. When paired with Alexa, you can use voice commands to control the device, such as asking for its status by saying, "Alexa, is the [your device name] open/closed?" You can also turn it on and off and set it to a different mode or level.