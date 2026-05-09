4 Amazon Echo Devices Worth Buying In 2026
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When it comes to smart speakers and smart displays, one of the most recognizable brands on the market is the Amazon Echo lineup. These are the kinds of gadgets that put smart home controls in the palm of your hand, with the Alexa software working hard behind the scenes to adjust your smart lights, stream your music, remind you of the day's events, and so much more.
Many Echo devices have already been through multiple generations, and the Amazon sub-label has expanded beyond speakers and displays to include products like smart glasses. Whether you're just starting out with smart home tech or you're in need of a control hub for a guest room or kitchen, you really can't go wrong with an Echo smart speaker or smart display. Still, there are a ton of devices to choose from, which is why we went ahead and rounded up our four favorite Echo devices worth buying in 2026.
Echo Dot Max
Serving as the official replacement for the multi-generational Amazon Echo speaker, the $100 Echo Dot Max ditched the cylindrical design for an aesthetic more in line with the Echo Dot. Available in Glacier White, Graphite, and Amethyst, the Dot Max is powered by an AZ3 chip and Amazon's Alexa+ software. Amazon claims the Dot Max delivers three times as much bass as the 2022 Echo Dot, and that the speaker auto-calibrates to best accommodate your listening space.
With Alexa+ on tap, you'll be able to stream all your favorite tunes across platforms like Amazon Music, Spotify, and Apple Music. You'll also be able to ask the assistant for news and weather updates, event reminders, and to control various smart home devices. The addition of Omnisense technology even means you'll be able to start Alexa Routines when motion is detected or a change in temperature occurs.
Not only did the Echo Dot Max earn a 4.4 out of 5-star rating on Amazon (based on over 2,900 reviews), but industry experts have also praised the speaker's well-balanced sound, as well as its smart home hub compatibility and Alexa+ access.
Echo Spot (2024)
The bite-sized version of Amazon's tabletop Echo tech is the $80 Echo Spot (2024). "Great for nightstands, offices and kitchens," is the descriptor Amazon added right after the product name, and we couldn't agree more. The Spot costs a bit more than a fifth-gen Echo Dot, but adds a 2.83-inch touchscreen that doubles as a clock face. This makes it a perfect alarm clock, and you'll even be able to choose between six faces and four alarm sounds in the Alexa app.
More than 41,200 users reviewed the Echo Spot, and it earned 4.6 out of 5 stars. The speaker has been professionally hailed for its boost in overall sound quality over the previous Spot, as well as the removal of its built-in camera. While the Echo Spot doesn't have the same long list of capabilities as the Echo Dot or Echo Show, it can play music, control smart home devices, provide weather updates, and more.
Sold in Black, Glacier White, and Ocean Blue colors, it's also a bonus that Amazon decided to keep physical buttons around; the newest Spot features volume up and down keys, as well as an on-off toggle for its microphone.
Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen)
It's not every day that a smart display earns a perfect score for its design, audio, and more, but this is very much the case for the $90 Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen). This is a well-made smart display that serves as a nice gateway into the Alexa ecosystem. It's available in Charcoal, Cloud Blue, and Glacier White colors, and has volume up and down buttons, a mic mute switch, and a slidable privacy shield for the built-in camera.
Speaking of which, the integrated lens allows you to Drop In on other Echo Show devices, and the cam will also show a live feed when you enable Home Monitoring in the Alexa app. As an upgrade to the previous Show 5 generation, Amazon claims the newest model has deeper bass and clearer vocals, which bodes well for those of us looking to stream our favorite albums and artists on the Show 5. The Show 5 has a number of hidden features you shouldn't ignore, too.
On Amazon, the Echo Show 5 was reviewed by more than 65,500 users and scored a 4.2 out of 5-star rating. Most folks stand behind the sound quality and overall performance of the latest Show 5, but several users mentioned that the software can occasionally be glitchy. Fortunately, this is usually an issue that a quick reset will fix.
Echo Show 21
When money is no object, there's the $400 Amazon Echo Show 21, which is basically a big, souped-up version of the Echo Show 5 featured in this roundup. The Show 21 comes with wall-mounting hardware, as it's designed to be an interactive bulletin board the whole family can use. It also has Fire TV built in, so you'll be able to stream movies and shows through Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, and other platforms.
Compliments have been paid to the Show 21's large screen, Wi-Fi 6E support, and improved speakers and camera. Similar to the Echo Show 15 (an older, smaller version of the Echo Show 21), widgets are a main part of how you and yours will use the touchscreen, but it also comes with an Alexa Voice Remote that you can use to control the Fire TV app.
The Echo Show 21 earned a 4.4 out of 5-star rating on Amazon, which was based on over 5,200 reviews. It seems that the rollout of Alexa+ has proved troublesome to a handful of users, but the vast majority were pleased with the Show 21, particularly its monstrous screen and wide array of organization tools.
Why we chose these Amazon Echo devices
The Amazon Echo family is a go-to option for new and existing Alexa households. There really isn't a "bad" device in the lineup, and Amazon continues to update and improve the hardware/software experience. That said, we wanted to select a handful of Echo products that best represented the entire smart speaker-display collection. Each of our choices is backed by a professional, hands-on review from trusted publications like Wired, and we only chose devices that scored four stars or higher on Amazon.