4 Amazon Echo Devices Worth Buying In 2026

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When it comes to smart speakers and smart displays, one of the most recognizable brands on the market is the Amazon Echo lineup. These are the kinds of gadgets that put smart home controls in the palm of your hand, with the Alexa software working hard behind the scenes to adjust your smart lights, stream your music, remind you of the day's events, and so much more.

Many Echo devices have already been through multiple generations, and the Amazon sub-label has expanded beyond speakers and displays to include products like smart glasses. Whether you're just starting out with smart home tech or you're in need of a control hub for a guest room or kitchen, you really can't go wrong with an Echo smart speaker or smart display. Still, there are a ton of devices to choose from, which is why we went ahead and rounded up our four favorite Echo devices worth buying in 2026.