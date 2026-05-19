10 Lesser Known Alexa Commands You Should Be Using

You only have seconds to react during an emergency situation, and it can be difficult to know what the correct decision is in these precious moments. A good way to immediately call for help if you can't reach your phone or need assistance right now is the command "Alexa, call for help." For those who are willing to pay for an additional subscription service, there's Alexa Emergency Assist, which gives anyone in your household access to a hands-free, 24/7 emergency assistance service to call for help whenever you need it. When you use the command to call for help, the Echo device connects you with an urgent response agent, who then requests emergency service dispatch in your area.

To help shorten the time it takes to report your emergency, you can add critical information to your Alexa profile so the urgent response agent can quickly look up these details during the call. You can include information about allergies, any medications you take, or health conditions you might have. The service also extends protection when you're not home, as the Echo can detect the sound of breaking glass or a smoke or carbon monoxide alarm going off and, if you're not there, reach out to the authorities on your behalf. Some devices have this emergency feature, while others don't, but it pays to check if you can use it.