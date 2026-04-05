8 Gadgets That Can Help Reduce Stress
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Stress management has become vastly important in today's world, especially since it's clear that your mental health is just as important as your physical health. It doesn't matter whether you're a college student or a working professional, dealing with challenging situations and trying to perform to the best of your ability every single day can be taxing for anyone. This is why we're always looking for ways to relieve stress in our daily lives. By prioritizing much-needed breaks and optimized downtime, we can declutter our minds and approach each day with a positive mindset.
While the ever-growing trend of digital detoxes and social media hiatuses might lead you to believe that staying away from technology is the only way to de-stress, this isn't the absolute truth. We've put found several cool gadgets that can go a long way in helping you meditate efficiently, improve your focus, and soothe your mind. Explore our top picks for stress-reducing gadgets below, then read on to learn more about our rigorous selection criteria.
Renpho Eyeris 3 Eye Massager
A massage is one of the most effective ways to beat stress, but you don't necessarily need to book a professional or go to a spa. With the right tech, you can enjoy a massage at your convenience. Localized acupressure therapy can do wonders, and the Renpho Eyeris 3 Eye Massager will give you a much-needed boost without taking up too much space in your home. Despite its name, a gentle, soothing eye massage isn't the only area where this massager excels. It also comes with a heating feature and a cooling gel mask, with the latter being detachable and easy to clean. Bluetooth support means that you can effortlessly enjoy your favorite tracks as the massaging device works its magic.
In case you're worried that constantly switching the device's settings will annoy you, voice control allows for hands-free functionality and lets you use a total of 18 commands to adjust heating levels and massage intensity, toggle vibration, change the music, or turn off the device. The Eyeris 3 also lets you program settings, making it easier to initiate a massage that hits the sweet spot and helps your eyes relax after a long day. Regularly priced at a steep $119.99, the Renpho Eyeris 3 Eye Massager is currently on sale for as little as $69.99. That deal helps to combat one of the product's biggest flaws, its steep price point, making it even easier to see why users were so happy with this device that they gave it an aggregate score of 4.3 stars out of 5 stars on Amazon.
Therabody Theragun Prime
An eye massager is certainly a nice product to have around the house, but people who want full-body relaxation might be better off with something like the Therabody Theragun Prime. There's no doubt that its $319.99 is a pretty high asking price, but a user aggregate score of 4.4 stars on Amazon makes it clear that the 5th-generation Theragun Prime is a cool gadget for your home gym. This device can be configured to provide a soothing massage at five different speeds, ranging from 1,750 to 2,400 pulses per minute. The dampener attachment is perfect if you want a lighter touch as you massage achy joints, while the standard ball attachment is better for full-body massages.
With Bluetooth support, you can connect your device to the Therabody app and control the massager. The includes setting different massage speeds for each muscle group, and it also lets you access the features of Coach, an AI assistant that gives you a custom, data-driven recovery plan to optimize your de-stressing activities. If you own a smart fitness wearable, then the app can connect to it and make Coach even more accurate for you. On a full charge, this device lasts for almost two hours. Build quality is also worth noting, with the Theragun Prime sporting an ergonomic grip for peak comfort and control.
LectroFan Evo
A good night's sleep goes a long way in helping you feel well-rested and alleviate any stress. Unfortunately, it seems that sleep quality has become a luxury in the modern age. People who try to doze off next to a snoring partner or in noisy urban settings may find it challenging to get the sleep they need. This is why the LectroFan Evo is such an efficient white noise machine. In fact, calling it a mere white noise device is doing it a disservice considering how many sound settings it offers, including a list of colorful noises and fan sounds. Sleep peacefully and mask any unwanted sounds for the price of $63.97.
If your partner doesn't appreciate the same level of white noise, you can always plug your wired earphones into the device's 3.5mm jack and enjoy a soothing white noise that doesn't disturb anyone else. With a small, lightweight design and a USB power cord, the LectroFan Evo is an ideal bedside device at home or on the go. If you don't want this device to stay on throughout the night, you can set a timer that shuts it off anywhere between one and eight hours. Clearly, this white noise machine has its fans, as seen in its user aggregate score of 4.5 stars on Amazon.
Musicozy Sleep Headphones
It's normal for people to listen to their favorite music, audiobook, or podcast while drifting off to sleep. However, if they use earbuds or headphones that aren't suited for a person who's lying down and loves to move around in their sleep, then things can get uncomfortable with these audio devices plugged in. The Musicozy Sleep Headphones are a great little luxury gadget that takes care of this issue, designed similarly to a sleep mask but with the addition of Bluetooth 5.4 support. What this means is that you can play whatever you want and wear this eye mask, drifting off to a cozy slumber regardless of whether you sleep on your back, side, or stomach. These headphones are designed to be comfortable to wear, letting you listen to whatever you want for long stretches while also blocking out any light. Just adjust the strap and position the eye pads properly, and you're good to go.
Charging this headphone is easy, taking only two hours for the 200mAh battery to reach full charge, which then lasts for 14 hours. Don't worry about washing it, either, as the speakers and battery modules are removable, allowing you toss the rest of the device it into the washing machine (gentle cycle with cold water). Even if it's an unusual smart gadget you've probably never heard of, the Musicozy Sleep Headphones are an appealing purchase at $26.99, and this is backed up by the 4.2-star user aggregate score on Amazon.
Whoop 5.0
Fitness trackers make health analytics easier to measure, and advancements in technology makes them lighter, thus easier, to wear. One company offering a broad variety of these devices is Whoop, with a decent entry point of $199 for the Whoop One. However, people who want to manage their stress should opt for the Whoop Peak or Life models instead, which cost $239 and $359, respectively. This is because the higher-priced models come equipped with a real-time Stress Monitor.
The technology that goes into this tracking tech is quite impressive — Whoop measures your heart rate and HRV (heart rate variability) at all times, setting a baseline and highlighting instances where both these metrics are higher than the norm. The device then accounts for any moments of high motion to single out periods where you've exercised. Finally, after analyzing this data, you are given a Stress Score from anywhere between 0 and 3. Whoop scores lower than 1 mean that you're relaxed and calm, a score between 1.0 and 1.9 indicates a neutral level of stress, and any score above 2 means that you are pretty stressed out.
In the event of the latter, you can open the Whoop app and check out some recommended breathing techniques to get your heart rate back to normal. Over time, you can check your Stress Score to pinpoint recurring issues that are causing your heart rate to spike, letting you figure out a long-term solution if you're stressed out regularly. These Whoop wearables have additional features like activity monitoring, a non-intrusive vibrating alarm, menstrual cycle tracking, and a long battery life that can last for more than 14 days. With all of these functions and benefits, it's easy to see why Whoop's aggregate user score on Amazon sits at 4.2 stars.
Comfytemp Weighted Heating Pad
Don't underestimate the impact that a good, weighted heating blanket can have on your stress levels. Many people recommend such blankets for people who want to improve their sleep quality, and a user aggregate score of 4.4 stars on Amazon makes the Comfytemp Weighted Heating Pad a standout recommendation in this department. For $29.99, you'll get a convenient solution for all the cramps and aches that end up stressing you out over time.
With three heat levels and a timer that shuts down the heating pad after two hours — both of which can be adjusted with a controller — Comfytemp's standout product will provide the relief and comfort you need to heal your body. It uses a layer of micro-glass beads that's woven into its soft flannel material to improve its weighted effect and give you the comfort you need for some much-needed stress relief. Washing this heating pad is very simple; Just remove the controller and you're good to put it in the washing machine! Comfytemp recommends against tumble-drying, though.
Sensate Relaxation Device
You may have never heard of vagus nerve stimulation, but the Sensate Relaxation Device is a wearable device that specializes in this wellness technique. Resting on your sternum, the device stimulates the vaugs nerve –located in your neck, chest, and abdomen – using bone conduction (through low-frequency infrasonic waves and light vibrations) to alleviate stress and help you relax. In addition to these benefits, Clevland Clinic says that vagus nerve stimulation is also used to treat epilepsy and depression. Paying $299 for such a device is a huge ask, but Sensate's consumer-friendly 90-day return policy could make it a little easier to make that leap.
To unlock an even more immersive experience, connect the Sensate Relaxation Device to your phone and use the app to play one of many meditative soundscapes. This makes it a great guided meditation tool for people who want to optimize the results of their meditation. If you decide to drop an additional $49.99 for the Sensate Plus annual membership, you can access a wider array of soundscapes. It comes with a lanyard that you can attach to the Sensate, making it easy to place it on your sternum and enjoy its effects. Given how expensive this device already is, a subscription bumps up the cost even more, but a user aggregate score of 4.1 stars on Amazon shows that customers who bought this device were more than satisfied with their purchase.
Hooga Grounding Mat
Holistic practices are a great way to enjoy some much-needed stress relief, and connecting to the Earth's energy by grounding yourself is a technique that many people stand by. Walking barefoot on natural ground is the easiest way to connect to the Earth's natural electrical field, but people who prefer to keep their feet clean or want to ground themselves indoors may find a grounding mat as a more ideal option. The Hooga Grounding Mat is a stress-relieving gadget with plenty of positive reviews, and at $29.99, it's affordable enough that for people who might be on the fence about how effective grounding can be in reducing their stress levels. Along with this, the Hooga Grounding Mat also has a 2-month trial period, meaning that you don't have to commit to this device if it doesn't work for you.
This mat is 24 inches long and 16 inches wide, giving it enough surface area to accommodate your feet. The waterproof surface is made from a combination of conductive carbon and vegan leather, while the base is made of non-slip rubber. The 15-inch cord that comes with it must be connected to a grounded outlet to enjoy the mat's relaxing qualities. As a bonus, the mat is very durable and can be moved around easily. The user aggregate score of 4.1 stars on Amazon highlights the Hooga Grounding Mat's effectiveness and makes it well-worth checking out for anyone considering a holistic approach to stress relief.
Methodology
From wearables to sound machines to massage devices, a diverse range of cool Amazon gadgets and accessories were considered for this list. Each must be designed to alleviate tension through some sort of stress relief (such as improved sleep quality, relaxing massages, and guided meditation). Following this, gadgets and hi-tech devices chosen for this list must have received positive reviews, including user aggregate scores of 4.1 stars or higher on Amazon and glowing recommendations from noteworthy websites.