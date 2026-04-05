8 Gadgets That Can Help Reduce Stress

Fitness trackers make health analytics easier to measure, and advancements in technology makes them lighter, thus easier, to wear. One company offering a broad variety of these devices is Whoop, with a decent entry point of $199 for the Whoop One. However, people who want to manage their stress should opt for the Whoop Peak or Life models instead, which cost $239 and $359, respectively. This is because the higher-priced models come equipped with a real-time Stress Monitor.

The technology that goes into this tracking tech is quite impressive — Whoop measures your heart rate and HRV (heart rate variability) at all times, setting a baseline and highlighting instances where both these metrics are higher than the norm. The device then accounts for any moments of high motion to single out periods where you've exercised. Finally, after analyzing this data, you are given a Stress Score from anywhere between 0 and 3. Whoop scores lower than 1 mean that you're relaxed and calm, a score between 1.0 and 1.9 indicates a neutral level of stress, and any score above 2 means that you are pretty stressed out.

In the event of the latter, you can open the Whoop app and check out some recommended breathing techniques to get your heart rate back to normal. Over time, you can check your Stress Score to pinpoint recurring issues that are causing your heart rate to spike, letting you figure out a long-term solution if you're stressed out regularly. These Whoop wearables have additional features like activity monitoring, a non-intrusive vibrating alarm, menstrual cycle tracking, and a long battery life that can last for more than 14 days. With all of these functions and benefits, it's easy to see why Whoop's aggregate user score on Amazon sits at 4.2 stars.