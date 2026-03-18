One Of Amazon's Best Smart Home Devices Is At An Unbeatable Low Price
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If you want to get started on a smart home, one of the best devices to begin with is a smart speaker. The Amazon Echo Spot is one of the best you can buy if you want a simple experience. It works as a smart voice assistant for playing music or answering queries, as well as controlling Alexa enabled smart home devices, like smart lights, other speakers, appliances, and more. And it's on sale for a killer price right now, down 38 percent from its regular price of $80 to just $50.
Released in 2024, the small, partially spherical Echo Spot is the newest model of the device that Amazon positions as a smart alarm clock since it adds a small screen to the face. Most notable is that it works with the new, more intelligent Alexa+ assistant that supports natural language queries, has contextual awareness, and offers an overall more personalized experience.
It can even respond in a tone that fits your mood, whether you want sass, a chill vibe, or prefer that it keeps replies short, sweet, and to the point. The best part? If you already have an Amazon Prime membership, Alexa+ is free. Those who don't will pay $19.99 a month.
Amazon Echo Spot strengthens smart homes
Available in three colors (Black, Glacier White, and Ocean Blue), all of which are on sale, the Amazon Echo Spot's screen can show information like the time, weather, and song titles as music plays. You can even personalize the look of the display with your choice of colors and clock face designs.
Once you set up the Alexa app and pair compatible devices, it becomes your smart home control hub. Jusr be within range and dictate an "Alexa" command. With Alexa+, you can give more natural language commands, like ask to play the latest trending top 20 songs or, with a compatible Ring device and subscription, ask for a summary of the latest events at the front door.
This smart speaker offers improved sound over previous models, with deep bass and clear vocals. You can listen to everything from music playlists to podcasts and not feel like you need a second speaker. For privacy if you're worried about the Amazon device spying on you, you can press a button at the top of the unit to turn the mic off. Adjust volume through physical buttons there, too, or ask Alexa to turn it up or down. The Amazon Echo Spot makes a perfect gift, and now is a good time to buy for others, or upgrade yourself. You can find plenty of clever uses for your old Amazon Echos.
The Echo Spot is an affordable treat
At just $50, the Amazon Echo Spot is a great way to test the waters with a smart speaker and assistant before you expand your smart home. If you already have a smart home, it's the perfect device to extend to another room like a kids' bedroom, home office, or even the kitchen.
The most logical use case is as a bedside table alarm, which you can set using voice commands. Wake up to your favorite playlist or morning news. Have it recite your upcoming day, including calendar appointments, current traffic, and weather. There are so many clever ways you can use smart speakers in your home.
It's great for a shelf, side table, or even corner of the kitchen counter. Use it to set cooking timers, play music, get measurement conversions, even listen to an audio book. For fuller smart home use, you can pair it with other devices to do things like turn lights on and off, set your robot vacuum to clean, or activate Scenes. A Good Night Scene, for example, could turn off the lights, lock the door, and turn the smart thermostat down a couple degrees. It's amazing how much you can do with this handy little device.