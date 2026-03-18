One Of Amazon's Best Smart Home Devices Is At An Unbeatable Low Price

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If you want to get started on a smart home, one of the best devices to begin with is a smart speaker. The Amazon Echo Spot is one of the best you can buy if you want a simple experience. It works as a smart voice assistant for playing music or answering queries, as well as controlling Alexa enabled smart home devices, like smart lights, other speakers, appliances, and more. And it's on sale for a killer price right now, down 38 percent from its regular price of $80 to just $50.

Released in 2024, the small, partially spherical Echo Spot is the newest model of the device that Amazon positions as a smart alarm clock since it adds a small screen to the face. Most notable is that it works with the new, more intelligent Alexa+ assistant that supports natural language queries, has contextual awareness, and offers an overall more personalized experience.

It can even respond in a tone that fits your mood, whether you want sass, a chill vibe, or prefer that it keeps replies short, sweet, and to the point. The best part? If you already have an Amazon Prime membership, Alexa+ is free. Those who don't will pay $19.99 a month.