How To Prevent Amazon Tech And Accessories From Spying On You

Let's face it: We live in a sci-fi future where a handful of companies are capable of monitoring our every move by collating hundreds of thousands of data points about our habits each month. One of those companies is Amazon, a corporate giant whose products and services are so useful and so convenient that you'd be foolish not to make use of them every day — or so it seems. What if the data collected by those tech products isn't just helping your gadgets work better, but also being used for targeted ads, shared with analytics providers, and stored in databases you don't control? That's why it's important to know how to prevent Amazon tech from spying on you.

Admittedly, the reality of the situation isn't quite so nefarious. It's rare for someone to suffer actual harm due to a company's mishandling of data — after all, less than 1% of privacy incidents are intentional and malicious. Even so, basic human decency suggests that you should be in control of your own data and privacy. Luckily, there are ways you can minimize corporate spying even if you live in a house full of Amazon devices.