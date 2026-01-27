5 Useful Amazon Features You're Not Using (But Absolutely Should)

If you regularly shop online, we bet you've been in a situation where you know the kind of product you're looking for — whether it's a pair of headphones, a mirrorless camera, or even a laptop — but can't decide which to pick. That's what's called the paradox of choice. Shopping on Amazon can land you in this tough spot because of the wide variety of products available, but fortunately, the site offers a solution: a feature aptly named Help Me Decide.

Amazon's Help Me Decide feature uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help you make better decisions when you're stuck choosing between similar products. The tool is meant to help you make an informed purchase decision by analyzing your activity on the site, including searches, browsing activity, shopping history, and preferences, then recommending a single product that the AI feels is perfect for you. And after recommending a specific product, Help Me Decide highlights the reasons why that item stands out among the competition. Of course, you can still pick something else because, as you probably know, you shouldn't blindly trust AI just like the experts behind the technology.

If you'd like to use Help Me Decide, all you need to do is tap the Help Me Decide button, and Amazon will handle the rest. However, this button isn't visible at all times. It will only be displayed at the top of a product's detail page if you browse through several similar products but haven't made a purchase. Alternatively, you can find it by selecting "Keep shopping for" at the top of Amazon's homepage.