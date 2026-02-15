Why There's Simply No Need For An Amazon Fire TV Stick Anymore

While we just stated that many devices can provide the same experience as a Fire TV Stick, the dongle still has a niche if you know where to look. For instance, a TV with Fire OS might provide the same streaming apps as the Fire TV Stick, but the Stick loads apps and programs faster because it has a superior processor and more RAM. Also, Fire TV users on Reddit point out that if you own a Fire TV Stick, you only have to prioritize display quality when shopping for new TVs, because you can plug the stick into the new set and turn it into a fast 4K streaming machine regardless of its built-in operating system. You can even take your Fire TV Stick on the go and swap it around multiple monitors. Then again, the same is true of a Roku Streaming Stick.

Another reason to use the Amazon Fire TV Stick is integration, as the device can connect to Amazon's Smart Home. Each Fire TV Stick comes with an Alexa Voice Remote, which you can use to control other Alexa-powered gadgets. Fire Sticks can also natively connect to Ring Doorbells, so if someone knocks on your door during movie night, you can use your TV to check if it's someone delivering the pizza you ordered. And yes, the voice remote lets you talk with the person at the door.

If you are already invested in the Alexa Smart Home ecosystem and don't own a Fire OS TV, an Amazon Fire TV Stick might be a wise investment. Otherwise, buy a Roku Streaming Stick or make do with your slower smart TV.