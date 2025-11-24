5 Essential TV Gadgets You Never Knew You Needed

Listening to the TV at your desired volume may not be something you can do all the time. Whether you have kids, thin walls, or roommates who sleep earlier than you do, sometimes you have to turn down the TV, which ruins the experience. Turning on subtitles helps, but it doesn't fix the underlying issue; it just makes it easier to deal with. Rather than perking up your ears or moving closer to the TV, you can connect a pair of Bluetooth headphones to your TV. You'll be able to listen at any volume you want without a care in the world. Once you start doing this, you'll never go back.

This solution only works on smart TVs with Bluetooth connectivity, but if you don't have one, there is a workaround. You can hook up a streaming device to your TV and connect your headphones to it. The advantage of connecting the headphones to your TV is that any sound that goes through your TV redirects to the headphones, including audio from your video game console or Blu-ray player. Connecting the headphones to the streaming device has advantages, too. For example, if you connect your AirPods to an Apple TV, you get the full functionality of the earbuds. The best part is that you can use any pair of Bluetooth headphones, without having to buy new ones.