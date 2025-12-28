5 Cool Things You Didn't Know Your Amazon Fire TV Stick Could Do

So, you're busy watching the news on your Amazon Fire TV Stick when your Ring doorbell rings. Rather than picking up your phone and opening the Ring app, wouldn't it be more convenient if you could immediately see the camera feed right on your TV screen? Well, you can actually link the two devices to do exactly that.

Once paired, the Ring live feed will automatically pop up as a picture-in-picture window on your TV every time someone rings the doorbell or motion is detected. You can easily maximize this window to view the video in full-screen mode, hear your guest, and even talk back. Other than automatic popups, the Fire TV Stick can also display the live feed anytime you want. To get started with pairing your Ring and Fire TV Stick together, follow this guide:

Launch the Alexa app on your phone. Tap the three lines at the bottom. Select Skills & Games. Search for Ring. Choose the first result. Press Enable to link it to your Alexa account. Hit Agree and continue. Follow the prompts to finish pairing the two devices.

With your Ring doorbell added to your Alexa account, you can now configure it to use your Fire TV Stick. Here's how:

On the Alexa app on your phone, select the lightbulb icon. Open your Ring doorbell. Select Settings. Under Announcements, go to Announcement devices. Choose your Fire TV Stick. Tap the back button. Toggle on Doorbell Press Announcements, Motion Announcements, or both.

Your two devices are now linked and ready. When the live camera feed appears, long-press the home button to select it. Then, click Full screen. To talk to your guest, press and hold the Alexa Voice button. To close the feed, click right to enter Picture-in-Picture mode, long-press on home again, and choose the X icon. To display the feed manually, hold down on the Alexa Voice button on your remote and say, "Show me [your Ring doorbell name.]"