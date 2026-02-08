3 Ways Roku Is Better (And 3 Ways It's Worse) Than The Amazon Fire Stick

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In North America, Roku leads the charge when it comes to media streaming devices. This is surprising if you consider the rest of the market consists of giants like Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV. The West appears to love these devices for their simplicity, affordable price, and features, including Roku's useful hidden features. However, tech enthusiasts know that Amazon is ahead in some regards. The Alexa ecosystem and better app selection are two notable advantages.

Both are prominent contenders for affordable streaming sticks, and overall functionality works well on both platforms. The 4K versions are relatively affordable, and they provide a host of features that give cord-cutters a seamless smart TV experience. But choosing between them isn't as simple as picking a brand; you need to make a decision based on features that fit your lifestyle. Roku has a more "set-it-and-forget-it" experience, focusing on core functionality, while Amazon wants the Fire TV to be your entertainment and smart home hub.

But which one offers the better experience for the average consumer? In this comparison, we'll break down three key areas where Roku proves it's a Fire TV alternative that's worth buying, and three areas where Amazon's Fire TV shines with more polish and integration.