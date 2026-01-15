The Best Roku Streaming Stick You Can Buy, According To User Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're looking for a streaming device that's easy to set up, is packed with apps, and won't break the bank, you should consider going with a Roku Streaming Stick. These budget-friendly, plug-and-play gadgets require little in the way of setup, and once they're connected to Wi-Fi, you'll be able to stream your favorite movies and shows across popular platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max.

There are numerous tips and tricks for fine-tuning your Roku hardware, but if you're looking to buy the best Roku Streaming Stick at the ground level, you'll want to nab yourself the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. With a list price of $50, the Streaming Stick 4K has a 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon, based on more than 94,500 user reviews. Praised for its simple installation and immense selection of streaming apps, the Streaming Stick 4K is one of Roku's best devices for long-range Wi-Fi performance.

This means that if your router isn't located in the same room as the Stick, the improved Wi-Fi receiver should still provide minimal load times and buffering — even for 4K HDR content. Speaking of which, the Stick 4K supports HDR formats, including Dolby Vision and HDR10+. If you're willing to wait around for a sale, the Streaming Stick 4K has dropped below $40 in the past, dipping as low as $25.