The Best Roku Streaming Stick You Can Buy, According To User Reviews
If you're looking for a streaming device that's easy to set up, is packed with apps, and won't break the bank, you should consider going with a Roku Streaming Stick. These budget-friendly, plug-and-play gadgets require little in the way of setup, and once they're connected to Wi-Fi, you'll be able to stream your favorite movies and shows across popular platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max.
There are numerous tips and tricks for fine-tuning your Roku hardware, but if you're looking to buy the best Roku Streaming Stick at the ground level, you'll want to nab yourself the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. With a list price of $50, the Streaming Stick 4K has a 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon, based on more than 94,500 user reviews. Praised for its simple installation and immense selection of streaming apps, the Streaming Stick 4K is one of Roku's best devices for long-range Wi-Fi performance.
This means that if your router isn't located in the same room as the Stick, the improved Wi-Fi receiver should still provide minimal load times and buffering — even for 4K HDR content. Speaking of which, the Stick 4K supports HDR formats, including Dolby Vision and HDR10+. If you're willing to wait around for a sale, the Streaming Stick 4K has dropped below $40 in the past, dipping as low as $25.
How the Roku Streaming Stick 4K excels
Under the hood, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K runs an ARM Cortex A55 CPU with 1GB of RAM. In most cases, that's plenty of power and data for streaming movies and shows, bouncing between apps, and controlling smart home devices. Speaking of which, the Stick 4K is compatible with Alexa, Google Home, HomeKit, and Roku's smart ecosystem. You'll even be able to use Apple AirPlay to mirror your phone screen to your TV.
Generally speaking, most folks praise the Streaming Stick 4K for its simple setup and user-friendly interface. Many customers were also pleased with the speed of the streaming device; though there were a few individuals who experienced lagging performance. Fortunately, you'll be able to switch between 2.4GHz and 5GHz connectivity if you notice one network band bottlenecking more than the other.
For those wondering how long a Roku Streaming Stick 4K should be expected to last, generally speaking, you should get around three to 10 years of streaming from this device. As you can guess, Roku's hardware and software isn't without its haters, but a lot of the complaints are over the increasing amount of ads you'll find throughout Roku's user interface. Unfortunately, ads are something you'll end up dealing with across most streaming device brands and products — so we wouldn't let that be a deal-breaker as you consider whether or not to buy the Roku Streaming Stick 4K.