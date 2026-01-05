How Long Do Roku Streaming Sticks Actually Last? Here's What Users Say
Planned obsolescence is a business strategy companies use where they intentionally limit a device's lifespan to ensure consumers have to buy a new one. This can be done by making the item malfunction or die frequently, like lightbulbs in the 1920s, or through software upgrades and other incremental changes. Does that apply to Roku streaming devices, namely the Roku Sticks, and how long do they actually last? The answer might surprise you.
According to owners and testers, Roku streaming devices do slow down over time, but there's a valid reason for this. The software is continually updated to improve performance and standardize some of the media quality, offering upgrades for things like voice search, 4K performance improvements, Bluetooth headphone support, and more. As these software upgrades require better and more powerful hardware, the legacy hardware in older devices becomes less capable until, eventually, you need to upgrade. This does slow down the device, but it's not necessarily planned.
The average lifespan for the Roku Express, Streaming Stick, Ultra, and Ultra LT are all the same — about four to five years — at the low end. However, some users have reported enjoying devices like the Roku 3 for over 10 years with no serious performance issues. This is not the same as a Roku TV set, so keep that in mind. This only applies to the standalone Roku streaming devices, but the takeaway is that it's entirely possible for Roku streaming devices to last for over five years (and into a decade). If you do experience slowdowns, there is a simple trick that will speed things up and it works for both Roku TVs and streaming players.
How long will a Roku last if I'm buying new or upgrading?
If you're buying right now, in 2025 or 2026, some of the older devices won't even be available for purchase, like the Roku 3. However, looking at rankings of Roku streaming devices from worst to best, the most recent Roku Streaming Stick is a great choice, followed by the Streaming Stick Plus and the Streaming Stick 4K. Going by the tested lifetimes and user estimations, it will last you at least four or five years. By that time, it's entirely possible visual media may have changed enough to warrant a hardware upgrade — especially if 8K media catches on — but it also depends on you. If you don't mind sticking with standard HD or 4K for even longer, the device should last you for quite a while.
Roku typically discontinues software update support after eight or nine years, but you'll notice most of the legacy models listed by the company were dropped because they cannot support newer OS versions. There are still older devices listed as "updatable" models including Roku 2, and Roku 3, both of which came out in 2013, over a decade ago. This highlights there's no hard date for discontinued support.
Meanwhile, you should make sure your Roku isn't plugged into the wrong HDMI port — they're not all the same. Additionally, there are some excellent Roku accessories you can pick up to enhance your streaming experience, like smart lighting, compatible soundbars, and more.