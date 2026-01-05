How Long Do Roku Streaming Sticks Actually Last? Here's What Users Say

Planned obsolescence is a business strategy companies use where they intentionally limit a device's lifespan to ensure consumers have to buy a new one. This can be done by making the item malfunction or die frequently, like lightbulbs in the 1920s, or through software upgrades and other incremental changes. Does that apply to Roku streaming devices, namely the Roku Sticks, and how long do they actually last? The answer might surprise you.

According to owners and testers, Roku streaming devices do slow down over time, but there's a valid reason for this. The software is continually updated to improve performance and standardize some of the media quality, offering upgrades for things like voice search, 4K performance improvements, Bluetooth headphone support, and more. As these software upgrades require better and more powerful hardware, the legacy hardware in older devices becomes less capable until, eventually, you need to upgrade. This does slow down the device, but it's not necessarily planned.

The average lifespan for the Roku Express, Streaming Stick, Ultra, and Ultra LT are all the same — about four to five years — at the low end. However, some users have reported enjoying devices like the Roku 3 for over 10 years with no serious performance issues. This is not the same as a Roku TV set, so keep that in mind. This only applies to the standalone Roku streaming devices, but the takeaway is that it's entirely possible for Roku streaming devices to last for over five years (and into a decade). If you do experience slowdowns, there is a simple trick that will speed things up and it works for both Roku TVs and streaming players.