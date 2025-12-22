Your Roku Is Probably Plugged Into The Wrong HDMI Port - Here's Why

When you go to install your new Roku device on your TV, you may believe all HDMI ports are created equal and it won't matter where you plug in that Roku, but you'd be wrong. Similar to USB, which is a universal port, HDMI — or High-Definition Multimedia Interface — is a connection for video and audio that supports a wide variety of entertainment devices, including media players, soundbars, and home theater systems. But there are different HDMI formats that can make all the difference for usability.

Roku does work with any HDMI port, yes, but depending on the model you own, especially a 4K model, you may need a specific type of port with the right functionality, like HDCP 2.2, a content protection protocol. TVs often include multiple HDMI ports, it's true, but not all of them offer the same high-quality functionality. Today's standard, HDMI 2.0, for example, supports 4K resolutions at 60Hz with HDR and Audio Return Channel (ARC) audio. Although not all HDMI 2.0 ports are compatible with ARC.

Another version, HDMI 2.1, supports 4K resolutions at 120Hz or 8K at 60Hz – both of which are significant bumps in visual experiences — with compatibility for variable refresh rates, Auto Low Latency Mode, and enhanced ARC (eARC). If you don't pay attention to which input you are using, or just plug the device into the first open port, you might insert your Roku into the wrong one. How do you tell? Luckily, most of those ports are labeled, so it's just a matter of paying attention. But first, understanding the differences between those HDMI ports is necessary.