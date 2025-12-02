Your Apple TV Is Probably Plugged Into The Wrong HDMI Port - Here's Why

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Apple TV 4K is a highly-rated streaming device that gives you access to popular apps such as Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max, on top of Apple ecosystem features that synergize with iPhones, MacBooks, and Apple HomeKit devices. That said, if you're looking to get the best picture and sound quality when streaming with your Apple TV, you will want to make sure the device is connected to your TV's HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC) or Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC) port. You'll also want to use an Ultra High Speed HDMI cable that's rated for up to 48Gbps transfer speeds.

As the name implies, eARC is an "enhanced" version of ARC, but what exactly does that entail? As with most forms of data, the difference is the result of bandwidth and speed. An eARC port accepts much higher bandwidths, which means more data for less compressed audio. While you can hook up your Apple TV to any of your TV's HDMI ports, connecting to HDMI ARC/eARC on your TV ensures your Apple tech can process lossless audio streams up to 48kHz.

Do keep in mind that none of the older, non-4K Apple TVs support the HDMI ARC or eARC feature, and neither does the first-gen version of the Apple TV 4K that released in 2017.